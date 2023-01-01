2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

RST Edition
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Package
Enhanced Driver Alert package
Trailering Package
Key Features
- 4WD
- 3rd Row Seats
- Backup Camera
- Head-Up Display
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Charging
- Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Assist Steps
- Automatic Climate Control
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Power Liftgate
- Bose Speaker System
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Start
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
STEERING WHEEL
Front air conditioning
Cargo management system
Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Power outlet, 110-volt
Windows, power, all express down, front express up
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area
Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped and colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour (Not available with (UV6) Head-Up Display.)
Rear Air Conditioning
HEATED
Fog Lamps
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Active aero shutters, front
Fascia, front body-colour
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Requires 4WD model)
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package)
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Keyless start, push button
Battery, 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
E85 FlexFuel capable (Included and only available with Fleet or Government order types.)
Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control road sensing electronically controlled shock absorbers
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Parking Assist
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Rear cross traffic alert
Forward collision alert
Safety Alert Seat
Door locks, rear child security
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (Replaced with (UGN) Forward Automatic Braking when (Y66) Adaptive Cruise Control - Advanced is ordered.)
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire), includes Tire Fill Alert
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...
WIRELESS CHARGING
Radio, HD
Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser...
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
leather-wrapped and colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
