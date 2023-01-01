Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

150,022 KM

Details Description Features

$33,744

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,744

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$33,744

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,022KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10441971
  • Stock #: F58WTW
  • VIN: 1GNEVHKW0KJ260426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,022 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Exterior

Sunroof
Fog Lamps
COMPACT SPARE
Roof rails, black
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding, body-colour, with turn signal indicators
Mouldings, Black bodyside
Mouldings, rocker, Black
Sunroof, Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel

Convenience

tilt

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off....

Interior

Tire Pressure Monitor
STEERING WHEEL
Steering column, tilt
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Display, 4.2" driver instrument information, enhanced, multi-colour
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
LPO, All-weather floor liner, 3rd row
LPO, Integrated cargo liner

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Traction Mode Select
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
Front
steering column
Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Tire
Chassis
Wipers
front intermittent with washers
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
3-spoke
deep-tinted
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Wheel
High Intensity Discharge
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger
right front passenger and rear seat occupants
driver 8-way power
front passenger 6-way power
power passenger lumbar control
covered
power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
with turn signal indicators
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
17" front and rear
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver
All-Wheel Drive System
driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restr...
front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2022 Kia Sorento SX ...
 26,300 KM
$53,483 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sorento LX+...
 44,627 KM
$38,744 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 124,566 KM
$24,833 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory