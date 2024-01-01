Menu
Local Vehicle | New Brakes | Wireless Charging | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | 7 Passenger Seating | Dual Panel Sunroof | BOSE Speaker System | Trailering Package | Rear Park Assist | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Front Seats | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

244,398 KM

Premier "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Premier "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Used
244,398KM
VIN 1GNEVKKW6KJ100158

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour JET BLACK/DARK GALVANIZED
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 244,398 KM

Local Vehicle | New Brakes | Wireless Charging | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | 7 Passenger Seating | Dual Panel Sunroof | BOSE Speaker System | Trailering Package | Rear Park Assist | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Front Seats |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Electric rear window defogger
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Garage door transmitter
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Display, 4.2" driver instrument information, enhanced, multi-colour
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
LPO, All-weather floor liner, 3rd row
LPO, Integrated cargo liner
Steering wheel, heated includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off....

Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Traction Mode Select
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch

Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Mirror caps, body-colour
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Sunroof, Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamps, LED, D-optic bi-function projector
Liftgate, rear power, hands free with emblem projection
Mouldings, body-colour with chrome insert (Mouldings are black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)
Roof rails, Chrome Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.

Wireless Charging for devices
Audio system feature, Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

height adjustment
Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Fore/Aft Movement
Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
heated includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
10-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline

