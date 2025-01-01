$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth 7 Passenger | Local Trade
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth 7 Passenger | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 84,119 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth AWD. With only 84,119 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next family adventure.
Key Features:
- Spacious 7-passenger seating
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling
- 3.6L V6 engine for robust performance
- A/C with 3-Zone Auto Temp Control for personalized comfort
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel adds a touch of luxury
- Power windows with one-touch up/down for convenience
Experience the Birchwood difference today! Visit our website at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to schedule a test drive, or contact us directly for more information. Our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle and budget. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-maintained Chevrolet Traverse!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-837-5811