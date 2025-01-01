Menu
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth AWD. With only 84,119 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next family adventure. Key Features: - Spacious 7-passenger seating - All-Wheel Drive for confident handling - 3.6L V6 engine for robust performance - A/C with 3-Zone Auto Temp Control for personalized comfort - Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel adds a touch of luxury - Power windows with one-touch up/down for convenience Experience the Birchwood difference today! Visit our website at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to schedule a test drive, or contact us directly for more information. Our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle and budget. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-maintained Chevrolet Traverse! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

84,119 KM

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth 7 Passenger | Local Trade

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth 7 Passenger | Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,119KM
VIN 1GNEVGKW5KJ304821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth AWD. With only 84,119 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next family adventure.

Key Features:
- Spacious 7-passenger seating
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling
- 3.6L V6 engine for robust performance
- A/C with 3-Zone Auto Temp Control for personalized comfort
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel adds a touch of luxury
- Power windows with one-touch up/down for convenience

Experience the Birchwood difference today! Visit our website at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to schedule a test drive, or contact us directly for more information. Our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle and budget. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-maintained Chevrolet Traverse!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Electric rear window defogger
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Traverse