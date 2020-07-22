Menu
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

34,647 KM

Details Description Features

$31,600

+ tax & licensing
$31,600

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

$31,600

+ taxes & licensing

34,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5694449
  • Stock #: F3BPVY
  • VIN: 1GNEVFKWXKJ101725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3BPVY
  • Mileage 34,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Clean Car Proof
Local Vehicle
Engine Block Heater
Automatic Climate Control
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

rear window defogger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power
Seat-3rd Row
Air Conditioning-Rear

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

