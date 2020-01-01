2019 Chevrolet Trax

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
This Chevrolet Trax has a dependable Turbocharged Gas 4-Cyl 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent.* Drive Your Chevrolet Trax LT in Luxury with These Packages*Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield, acoustic laminated, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Tires, P205/70R16 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent, Suspension, Ride and Handling, Storage drawer, front passenger underseat, Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane.* Stop By Today *Stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
