Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

  1. 4433076
  2. 4433076
  3. 4433076
  4. 4433076
  5. 4433076
  6. 4433076
  7. 4433076
  8. 4433076
  9. 4433076
  10. 4433076
  11. 4433076
  12. 4433076
  13. 4433076
  14. 4433076
  15. 4433076
  16. 4433076
  17. 4433076
  18. 4433076
  19. 4433076
  20. 4433076
  21. 4433076
  22. 4433076
  23. 4433076
  24. 4433076
  25. 4433076
  26. 4433076
  27. 4433076
  28. 4433076
  29. 4433076
Contact Seller

$24,178

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4433076
  • Stock #: N8893
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSBXKL392802
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
,
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Chevrolet Trax has a dependable Turbocharged Gas 4-Cyl 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent.* Drive Your Chevrolet Trax LT in Luxury with These Packages*Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield, acoustic laminated, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Tires, P205/70R16 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent, Suspension, Ride and Handling, Storage drawer, front passenger underseat, Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane.* Stop By Today *Stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 91,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GX
 5,016 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey GT
 98,240 KM
$21,991 + tax & lic
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Send A Message