2019 Chevrolet Trax

LS CleanCarFAX 1Ownr | RearCam +++

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$20,984

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,211KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4558935
  • Stock #: F3236H
  • VIN: 3GNCJNSB5KL311071
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner 2019 Chevrolet Trax LS White 2019 AWD ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic

Back Up Camera, 16" Aluminum Wheels, 2 USB Ports w/Auxiliary Input Jack, 3.53 Axle Ratio, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats w/Driver Power Lumbar, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System w/AM/FM, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Wheels
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
  • details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

