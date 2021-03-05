Menu
2019 Chevrolet Trax

16,217 KM

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2019 Chevrolet Trax

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LS* Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/LOW KILOMETRES

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LS* Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/LOW KILOMETRES

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

16,217KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6641000
  Stock #: 24805
  VIN: 3GNCJKSB2KL401826

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 16,217 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Chevrolet Trax for only $15,998****** * LOW KILOMETERS, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY * REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH Come and see this white 2019 Chevrolet Trax LS. Nicely equipped with options such as REVERSES CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LOW KILOMETRES, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows and more. Call us today! On sale for $16,998 cash, or JUST $15,998 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
