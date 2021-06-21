2019 Chevrolet Trax

$24,993 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 9 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7489221

7489221 Stock #: 25094

25094 VIN: 3GNCJRSB8KL240942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25094

Mileage 44,999 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Rear Window Wiper Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.