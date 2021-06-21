Menu
2019 Chevrolet Trax

44,999 KM

$24,993

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Premier* AWD/SXM/Heated Seats/Remote Starter

Premier* AWD/SXM/Heated Seats/Remote Starter

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

44,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7489221
  • Stock #: 25094
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB8KL240942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,999 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, SATELLITE RADIO PLENTY OF FEATURES, DECENT SPACE, EFFICIENCY, EASY MANEUVERABILITY checks all the boxes in this 2019 Chevrolet Trax Premier! Well equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, automatic transmission and more. Call us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
