2019 Chevrolet Trax

32,260 KM

$26,615

+ tax & licensing
$26,615

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT AWD | Backup Cam | Carplay

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$26,615

+ taxes & licensing

32,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8792756
  • Stock #: F4MMJP
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB5KL317609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,260 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Trax LT ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic AWD Summit White

All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Apple Car Play, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, 6 Speakers, Fully Automatic Headlights, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Front air conditioning
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Cargo shade
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Air filter, particle
Heater duct, rear, floor
Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer
Keys, (2) foldable
Lighting, cargo area
Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Seat belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Chassis, all-wheel drive
Mechanical jack with tools
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mouldings, side glass (Chrome.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Cargo tie downs, 4
Headlamps, halogen projector type reflector with automatic on/off
Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour
Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

