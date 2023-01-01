$35,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Volt
5dr Hb Premier
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
68,386KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9566440
- Stock #: 22W1E361B
- VIN: 1G1RB6S56KU109001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 68,386 KM
Vehicle Description
1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender.
Gray 2019 Chevrolet Volt Premier FWD 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender 1-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Intermittent Wipers
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
