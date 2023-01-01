Menu
2019 Chevrolet Volt

68,386 KM

Details

$35,495

+ tax & licensing
$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2019 Chevrolet Volt

2019 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb Premier

2019 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb Premier

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

68,386KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9566440
  Stock #: 22W1E361B
  VIN: 1G1RB6S56KU109001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 68,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender.

Gray 2019 Chevrolet Volt Premier FWD 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender 1-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Intermittent Wipers
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

