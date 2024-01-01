$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler 300
300S
2019 Chrysler 300
300S
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 6017
- Mileage 123,590 KM
Vehicle Description
REMOTE START, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, DRIVETRAIN-ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER SEATS, HD RADIO, BLUETOOTH, ONSTAR, 5 PASSENGER, HARD TOP, ABS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER LOCKS, AIR BAG, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER STEERING, AM/FM, POWER WINDOWS, REAR DEFOGGER, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, FOG LIGHTS, TRACTION CONTROL
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.
Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Excell
Email Auto Excell
Auto Excell
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070