<h1 data-start=66 data-end=129><strong data-start=68 data-end=127>2019 Chrysler 300 Touring RWD – Luxury, Comfort & Style</strong></h1><p data-start=130 data-end=177><strong data-start=130 data-end=160>Stock #1640 | Dealer #4744</strong><br data-start=160 data-end=163 /><strong data-start=163 data-end=177>163,173 km</strong></p><p data-start=179 data-end=484>Step into full-size luxury with this <strong data-start=216 data-end=245>2019 Chrysler 300 Touring</strong>, finished in a sleek <strong data-start=267 data-end=295>Granite Crystal Metallic</strong> and loaded with comfort, technology, and timeless American styling. Smooth, confident, and comfortable—this 300 is designed for drivers who want refinement without sacrificing performance.</p><hr data-start=486 data-end=489 /><h2 data-start=491 data-end=514>⭐ <strong data-start=496 data-end=514>Key Highlights</strong></h2><ul data-start=515 data-end=1094><li data-start=515 data-end=583><p data-start=517 data-end=583><strong data-start=517 data-end=547>Powerful 3.6L Pentastar V6</strong> – smooth, reliable, and efficient</p></li><li data-start=584 data-end=647><p data-start=586 data-end=647><strong data-start=586 data-end=620>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> with rotary dial shifter</p></li><li data-start=648 data-end=710><p data-start=650 data-end=710><strong data-start=650 data-end=670>Rear-Wheel Drive</strong> for a classic, confident driving feel</p></li><li data-start=711 data-end=770><p data-start=713 data-end=770><strong data-start=713 data-end=727>163,173 km</strong> – well maintained and drives beautifully</p></li><li data-start=771 data-end=811><p data-start=773 data-end=811><strong data-start=773 data-end=809>Remote Start + Push-Button Start</strong></p></li><li data-start=812 data-end=838><p data-start=814 data-end=838><strong data-start=814 data-end=836>Heated Front Seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=839 data-end=882><p data-start=841 data-end=882><strong data-start=841 data-end=880>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=883 data-end=915><p data-start=885 data-end=915><strong data-start=885 data-end=913>Premium Leather Interior</strong></p></li><li data-start=916 data-end=954><p data-start=918 data-end=954><strong data-start=918 data-end=952>Large 8.4 Touchscreen Display</strong></p></li><li data-start=955 data-end=976><p data-start=957 data-end=976><strong data-start=957 data-end=974>Backup Camera</strong></p></li><li data-start=977 data-end=1008><p data-start=979 data-end=1008><strong data-start=979 data-end=1006>Bluetooth Phone & Audio</strong></p></li><li data-start=1009 data-end=1036><p data-start=1011 data-end=1036><strong data-start=1011 data-end=1034>Power Driver’s Seat</strong></p></li><li data-start=1037 data-end=1058><p data-start=1039 data-end=1058><strong data-start=1039 data-end=1056>Keyless Entry</strong></p></li><li data-start=1059 data-end=1094><p data-start=1061 data-end=1094><strong data-start=1061 data-end=1094>LED Interior Ambient Lighting</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1096 data-end=1099 /><h2 data-start=1101 data-end=1127>⭐ <strong data-start=1106 data-end=1127>Exterior Features</strong></h2><ul data-start=1128 data-end=1338><li data-start=1128 data-end=1172><p data-start=1130 data-end=1172>Bold Chrysler grille with chrome accents</p></li><li data-start=1173 data-end=1213><p data-start=1175 data-end=1213>Alloy wheels with winter-ready tires</p></li><li data-start=1214 data-end=1232><p data-start=1216 data-end=1232>LED tail lamps</p></li><li data-start=1233 data-end=1275><p data-start=1235 data-end=1275>Sleek, elegant full-size sedan profile</p></li><li data-start=1276 data-end=1297><p data-start=1278 data-end=1297>Dual exhaust tips</p></li><li data-start=1298 data-end=1338><p data-start=1300 data-end=1338>Excellent overall exterior condition</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1340 data-end=1343 /><h2 data-start=1345 data-end=1372>⭐ <strong data-start=1350 data-end=1372>Interior & Comfort</strong></h2><ul data-start=1373 data-end=1616><li data-start=1373 data-end=1416><p data-start=1375 data-end=1416>Spacious black leather seating for five</p></li><li data-start=1417 data-end=1473><p data-start=1419 data-end=1473>Leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls</p></li><li data-start=1474 data-end=1518><p data-start=1476 data-end=1518>Large digital driver information cluster</p></li><li data-start=1519 data-end=1556><p data-start=1521 data-end=1556>Power locks, windows, and mirrors</p></li><li data-start=1557 data-end=1589><p data-start=1559 data-end=1589>Ample rear passenger legroom</p></li><li data-start=1590 data-end=1616><p data-start=1592 data-end=1616>Clean, well-kept cabin</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1618 data-end=1621 /><h2 data-start=1623 data-end=1651>⭐ <strong data-start=1628 data-end=1651>Technology & Safety</strong></h2><ul data-start=1652 data-end=1849><li data-start=1652 data-end=1688><p data-start=1654 data-end=1688><strong data-start=1654 data-end=1686>Uconnect Infotainment System</strong></p></li><li data-start=1689 data-end=1717><p data-start=1691 data-end=1717><strong data-start=1691 data-end=1715>AM/FM/SiriusXM Ready</strong></p></li><li data-start=1718 data-end=1744><p data-start=1720 data-end=1744><strong data-start=1720 data-end=1742>Hands-Free Calling</strong></p></li><li data-start=1745 data-end=1767><p data-start=1747 data-end=1767><strong data-start=1747 data-end=1765>Cruise Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=1768 data-end=1792><p data-start=1770 data-end=1792><strong data-start=1770 data-end=1790>Traction Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=1793 data-end=1811><p data-start=1795 data-end=1811><strong data-start=1795 data-end=1809>ABS Brakes</strong></p></li><li data-start=1812 data-end=1849><p data-start=1814 data-end=1849><strong data-start=1814 data-end=1847>Rear Defrost & Heated Mirrors</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=2141 data-end=2144 /><h2 data-start=2146 data-end=2194><strong data-start=2149 data-end=2192>📍 Available Now at Platinum Auto Sales</strong></h2><p> </p><p data-start=2195 data-end=2235>Financing available — trade-ins welcome!</p><pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>DEALER PERMIT # 4744</span></strong><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

