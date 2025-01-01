$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chrysler 300
Touring
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,173 KM
Vehicle Description
Stock #1640 | Dealer #4744
163,173 km
Step into full-size luxury with this 2019 Chrysler 300 Touring, finished in a sleek Granite Crystal Metallic and loaded with comfort, technology, and timeless American styling. Smooth, confident, and comfortable—this 300 is designed for drivers who want refinement without sacrificing performance.⭐ Key Highlights
Powerful 3.6L Pentastar V6 – smooth, reliable, and efficient
8-Speed Automatic Transmission with rotary dial shifter
Rear-Wheel Drive for a classic, confident driving feel
163,173 km – well maintained and drives beautifully
Remote Start + Push-Button Start
Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Premium Leather Interior
Large 8.4" Touchscreen Display
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Phone & Audio
Power Driver’s Seat
Keyless Entry
LED Interior Ambient Lighting
Bold Chrysler grille with chrome accents
Alloy wheels with winter-ready tires
LED tail lamps
Sleek, elegant full-size sedan profile
Dual exhaust tips
Excellent overall exterior condition
Spacious black leather seating for five
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls
Large digital driver information cluster
Power locks, windows, and mirrors
Ample rear passenger legroom
Clean, well-kept cabin
Uconnect Infotainment System
AM/FM/SiriusXM Ready
Hands-Free Calling
Cruise Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Rear Defrost & Heated Mirrors
Financing available — trade-ins welcome!
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
