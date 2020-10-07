Menu
2019 Chrysler 300

34,109 KM

Details Description Features

$29,688

+ tax & licensing
$29,688

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2019 Chrysler 300

2019 Chrysler 300

300S | Remote Start | Backup Cam | 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot |

2019 Chrysler 300

300S | Remote Start | Backup Cam | 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$29,688

+ taxes & licensing

34,109KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5941722
  • Stock #: P9658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,109 KM

Vehicle Description

*Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Seats, 7" Touchscreen W/ Uconnect, Keyless Entry/Start, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Bluetooth, Audio Controls On Steering Wheel, 8-Way Power-Adjustable Driver Seat, Bluetooth, A/C W/ Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Locks, Power Windows, And More!This Chrysler 300 Has A Powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 Engine Powering This Automatic Transmission. Wheels: 19" X 7.5" Black Noise Painted (Std), Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic (Std), Quick Order Package 22g -Inc: Engine: 3.6l Pentastar Vvt V6, Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic.*Packages That Make Driving The Chrysler 300 300s An Experience*Engine: 3.6l Pentastar Vvt V6 (Std), Black, Nappa Leather-Faced Seats W/S Logo, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Usb Mobile Projection, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission W/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control W/Steering Wheel Controls And Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -Inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 235/55r19 Bsw As Performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor.*Visit Us Today*Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
WiFi Hotspot
Maximum Steel Metallic
Smart Device Integration
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
Requires Subscription
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE PAINTED (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

