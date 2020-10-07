2019 Chrysler 300

+ taxes & licensing
204-500-1389
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
*Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Seats, 7" Touchscreen W/ Uconnect, Keyless Entry/Start, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Bluetooth, Audio Controls On Steering Wheel, 8-Way Power-Adjustable Driver Seat, Bluetooth, A/C W/ Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Locks, Power Windows, And More!This Chrysler 300 Has A Powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 Engine Powering This Automatic Transmission. Wheels: 19" X 7.5" Black Noise Painted (Std), Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic (Std), Quick Order Package 22g -Inc: Engine: 3.6l Pentastar Vvt V6, Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic.*Packages That Make Driving The Chrysler 300 300s An Experience*Engine: 3.6l Pentastar Vvt V6 (Std), Black, Nappa Leather-Faced Seats W/S Logo, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Usb Mobile Projection, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission W/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control W/Steering Wheel Controls And Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -Inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 235/55r19 Bsw As Performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor.*Visit Us Today*Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
