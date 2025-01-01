Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

92,462 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12156507

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Plus

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,462KM
VIN 2C4RC1FG2KR706131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Alloy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,462 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Google Android Auto
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay Capable

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 40,802 KM $64,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler Wholesale Direct | Not Safetied for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler Wholesale Direct | Not Safetied 169,784 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Sport Local | 1 Owner | Night Edition | HUD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 RAM 1500 Sport Local | 1 Owner | Night Edition | HUD 109,774 KM $44,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2019 Chrysler Pacifica