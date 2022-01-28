2019 Chrysler Pacifica

$40,000 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 6 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8162482

8162482 Stock #: 22044

22044 VIN: 2C4RC1DG5KR652939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Luxury White Pearl]

Interior Colour Black/Alloy

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22044

Mileage 52,665 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.