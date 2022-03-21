2019 Chrysler Pacifica

$60,000 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 0 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8680982

8680982 Stock #: 261520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black w/Lt Diesel Grey St

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 20,014 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Hands-Free Liftgate ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) KeySense Programmable Key Fob Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation BLACK SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 20-SPEAKER HARMAN/KARDON SOUND GROUP -inc: 20 harman/kardon Speakers 760-Watt Amplifier Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS BLACK W/LT DIESEL GREY ST NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED W/S LOGO UCONNECT THEATRE GROUP -inc: Video USB Port HDMI Port 3-Channel Video Remote Control Blu-Ray/DVD Player w/Video USB Port 3-Channel Wireless Headphones Front Seatback Dual 10" Touchscreens 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS Requires Subscription INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT W/SEALANT -inc: 17" Inflatable Spare Tire Delete Stow 'N Vac Vacuum ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go 360 Surround-View Camera Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Pa... S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Badging Black Daylight Opening Mouldings Premium Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround Black Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors Black Chrysler Wing Grille Badge Body-Colour Door Handles Bl...

