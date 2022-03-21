$60,000+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg
204-977-6873
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited | DVD | Adaptive Cruise | Harmon Kardon
$60,000
+ taxes & licensing
20,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8680982
- Stock #: 261520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black w/Lt Diesel Grey St
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 20,014 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, Limited 2WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Hands-Free Liftgate
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
KeySense Programmable Key Fob
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
20-SPEAKER HARMAN/KARDON SOUND GROUP -inc: 20 harman/kardon Speakers 760-Watt Amplifier
Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS
BLACK W/LT DIESEL GREY ST NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED W/S LOGO
UCONNECT THEATRE GROUP -inc: Video USB Port HDMI Port 3-Channel Video Remote Control Blu-Ray/DVD Player w/Video USB Port 3-Channel Wireless Headphones Front Seatback Dual 10" Touchscreens 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS
Requires Subscription
INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT W/SEALANT -inc: 17" Inflatable Spare Tire Delete Stow 'N Vac Vacuum
ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go 360 Surround-View Camera Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Pa...
S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Badging Black Daylight Opening Mouldings Premium Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround Black Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors Black Chrysler Wing Grille Badge Body-Colour Door Handles Bl...
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8