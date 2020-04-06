2019 Crossroads Volante

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** ELEGANT LUXURY!! FIREPLACE! *** EXTREME WEATHER PACKAGE! *** HUGE SLIDE & KING BED!! *** OUTDOOR KITCHEN *** Sleeps 9+ !! This camper is LIKE NEW! Absolute LUXURY inside and out!! Well equipped with Cross Roads Extreme Weather Package that adds increased R-Value Insulation and a fully enclosed, forced air heated underbelly! Great for any early Spring or late Fall cool nights! Other great features like a FIREPLACE!!......OUTDOOR KITCHEN w/ Two Burner Stove, Fridge & Sink!......Furrion Multimedia Center w/ Premium Sound System & OUTDOOR SPEAKERS!......Large Flat Screen TV!......Dometic Fridge and A/C System......Huge Power Awning!......Full Functioning Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Three Burner Stove, Microwave and Fridge......Large Double Sink...... Massive Power Slide w/ Remote Control!......U-Shaped Dinette......Folding LEATHER SOFA......Premium Leather-Work, Quality Wood Trim and Gorgeous Rustic Rough-Cut wood Style Vinyl Flooring!......Private Bedroom Suite w/ KING SIZED BED & His / Hers Storage!......Double BUNK BEDS!......Tons of Storage Space Throughout......Solar Power Prepped......OUTDOOR SHOWER......Well Appointed Bathroom w/ Oversized Shower & Skylight Ceiling Fan......Separate Pantry!......and a POWER JACK!!
Check out full specs here : http://www.crossroadsrv.com/products/travel-trailers/volante/floorplans/vl28bh/
Half-Ton Towable with an exceptionally light 5,864 lb Dry Weight!! A real gem of a camper. Comes with the balance of FACTORY CROSSROADS WARRANTY!! Priced to sell at $29,995 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available, or payments as low as $100 b/w or less!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5