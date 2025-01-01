Menu
2019 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus No Accidents | Sunroof | Two Sets of Wheels | Impeccable Condition Key Features: 3.6L Pentastar V6 with Rear-Wheel Drive SXT Plus Package Leather/Alcantara Interior, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Power Sunroof Uconnect Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Dual-Zone Climate Control Premium Audio, Remote Start, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start Two Complete Wheel & Tire Sets Summer & Winter Local Trade, Impeccable Condition, No Accidents Classic Muscle, Modern Comfort: The Challenger SXT Plus keeps the iconic shape alive while adding modern tech, all-season usability, a comfortable interior, and a factory sunroof. Perfect for sunny-day cruises or year-round driving. Clean, Well-Cared For, All-Season Ready: A no-accident local trade in excellent shape, with both summer and winter wheel sets included. Turn the key and drive no extra setup needed. Our Take: A true modern muscle coupe. Sharp looks, strong features, and all-season versatility make this Challenger SXT Plus a smart choice for anyone who loves the style but wants year-round usability.

Used
71,511KM
VIN 2C3CDZAG4KH641110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 41110
  • Mileage 71,511 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

2019 Dodge Challenger