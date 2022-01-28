2019 Dodge Challenger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 3 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8271216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey

Interior Colour Black/Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 65,375 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) DESTROYER GREY DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors BLACK/BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA FACED FRONT VENTED -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Fuel-Filler Door Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Black Rear Spoiler GT Black Grille Badge Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Black Noise Aluminum Black Grille w/Bezel Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge Black AWD Rhombi Badge WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21J GT AWD -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Dodge Performance Pages SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display For Details... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Dodge Performance Pages Integrated Centre Stack Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link

