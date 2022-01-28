$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Challenger
GT
Location
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
65,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, GT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
DESTROYER GREY
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA FACED FRONT VENTED -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Fuel-Filler Door Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Black Rear Spoiler GT Black Grille Badge Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Black Noise Aluminum Black Grille w/Bezel Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge Black AWD Rhombi Badge
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21J GT AWD -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Dodge Performance Pages SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display For Details...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Dodge Performance Pages Integrated Centre Stack Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link
