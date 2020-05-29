+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key!
A muscle car for the family, this Dodge Charger offers the style and stance to intimidate more mainstream sedans. This 2019 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 13,834 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Charger's trim level is SXT. This awesome sedan comes standard with automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips, dual zone climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, rear reading lamps, power driver seat, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. Keeping you and your passengers entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 USB and an aux jack, Bluetooth, and a 6 speaker audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
