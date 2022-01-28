$37,500+ tax & licensing
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
204-500-1389
2019 Dodge Charger
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT | Sunroof | Backup Camera |
Location
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
83,976KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8267205
- Stock #: P10354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,976 KM
Vehicle Description
Large Cars, SXT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHITE KNUCKLE
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/DARK POCKETS (STD)
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Front Heated Seats Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Rear Illuminated Cup Holders ...
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9