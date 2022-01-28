2019 Dodge Charger

$37,500 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 9 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8267205

8267205 Stock #: P10354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 83,976 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic WHITE KNUCKLE RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link Requires Subscription WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/DARK POCKETS (STD) PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Front Heated Seats Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Rear Illuminated Cup Holders ... BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust

