Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Charger

83,976 KM

Details Description Features

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT | Sunroof | Backup Camera |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT | Sunroof | Backup Camera |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

  1. 8267205
  2. 8267205
  3. 8267205
  4. 8267205
  5. 8267205
Contact Seller

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

83,976KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8267205
  • Stock #: P10354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, SXT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHITE KNUCKLE
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/DARK POCKETS (STD)
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Front Heated Seats Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Rear Illuminated Cup Holders ...
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2019 Mazda CX-5 GT
 31,148 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer S...
 132,001 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 114,263 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory