2019 Dodge Durango

This Dodge Durango has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD). POWER SUNROOF, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), BLACK, LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Full-Size Spare Tire

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic

WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD)

TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)

BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS

