2019 Dodge Durango

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
+ taxes & licensing
This Dodge Durango has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD).*These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Durango R/T the Envy of Onlookers*POWER SUNROOF, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), BLACK, LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to make this car yours today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9