Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
This Dodge Durango is more than a family SUV with its impressive performance and features. This 2019 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
Filled with impressive standard features, this Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 27,020 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T. The R/T name is known for performance and this R/T Durango is no exception. A huge V8, 8 speed transmission, a really cool electronic T shifter, sport mode, performance steering and suspension, rear load leveling suspension, a high speed engine controller, all wheel drive, and paddle shifters really keep you moving. Rain sensing wipers, roof rails, acoustic windshield, automatic HID headlights, memory power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, racetrack LED taillamps, LED fog lights, LED daytime running lights, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, rear view camera, rear parking assistance, remote start, and ready alert braking keep you safe, while also providing style and convenience. For navigation and connectivity, you get the Uconnect 4C NAV infotainment system with navigation, a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM with Travel Link and Traffic, USB with dual remote USB, SD card slot, aux jack, a premium Alpine sound system with 9 speakers, and a 115 volt power outlet. For unmatched interior luxury there are chrome interior accents, leather door panels, auto dimming rear view mirror, leather seats, heated front and 2nd row seats, ventilated front seats, power driver seat, front passenger power flat folding seat, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, illuminated front cup holders, proximity entry, and automatic tri-zone climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
