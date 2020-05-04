3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start!
For an authentic Dodge SUV experience in a package that can keep your whole family safe and comfortable, look no further than the Dodge Durango. This 2019 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
Filled with impressive standard features, this Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJDG3KC586557.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now
Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with The New Winnipeg Dodge.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 280+ new cars and trucks for sale in Winnipeg. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3