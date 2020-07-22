2019 Dodge Durango

+ taxes & licensing
204-269-1600
400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-269-1600
+ taxes & licensing
*Absolutely loaded with fun for the whole family, plus travel in style while doing so! Enjoy 2nd row dual entertainment systems, navigation, leather throughout, sunroof, factory remote start and lots more!* We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Shop from home with ease - view our entire current inventory, live chat with our sales team, view current promotions, operating hours and much more at www.winnipegkia.com. Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9