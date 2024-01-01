$25,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl]
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
DLR 4080 Leather, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, 17" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 2nd-Row Power Windows, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, 3rd-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touchscreen, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Bright Belt Mouldings, Bright Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System, Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass, Easy-Clean Floor Mats, Fog Lamps, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HDMI Port, Highline Door Trim Panel, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Premium Interior Accents, Quick Order Package 29P SXT Premium Plus, Radio: 430, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Remote USB Charging Port, Remote USB Port, Single-DVD Entertainment System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Super Console, Torino Leatherette w/Suede Inserts, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Video Remote Control, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum, Wireless Headphones. 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Black Onyx Crystal Pearlcoat Why Buy From Ride Time? 