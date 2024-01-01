$14,495+ tax & licensing
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KR581050
- Mileage 255,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
Fresh Safety
Fully Loaded
Trailer Hitch
Looking for a spacious and versatile family vehicle that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 2WD, available now at The Car Guy Inc. This stylish gray minivan boasts a comfortable gray interior and a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, perfect for handling all your family adventures. With a spacious cabin and convenient features like power sliding doors, a power trunk, and heated seats, every journey will be a breeze.
This Grand Caravan GT is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a rearview camera. Keep everyone entertained with the premium sound system, SiriusXM radio, and Bluetooth connectivity. With 255,200km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan GT is ready for many more miles of family fun.
Here are five sizzle-worthy features of this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT:
- Spacious and Versatile: The Grand Caravan offers ample seating and cargo space, making it ideal for families on the go.
- Power-Packed Performance: The 3.6L 6-cylinder engine delivers plenty of power for confident driving.
- Tech-Savvy Comfort: Enjoy heated seats, a premium sound system, and Bluetooth connectivity for a comfortable and connected ride.
- Safety First: With features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera, you can drive with peace of mind.
- Convenient Features: Power sliding doors, a power trunk, and a power sunroof make everyday tasks a breeze.
Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a well-maintained 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 2WD. Visit The Car Guy Inc. today for a test drive!
Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!
At The Car Guy Inc. (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.
Why Choose Us?
- In-House Financing:
- No Job? No Credit? No Problem! Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide 2 pieces of ID and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!
Open Loans: Finance today and pay off tomorrow with no penalties and no extra fees!
- Third-Party Financing:
- Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. (Open loan option available!
- Warranties Available: Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from 6 to 24 months for added peace of mind.
Connect With Us!
- Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932
- Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/
Hours:
- Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM
- Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM
Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.
Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.
