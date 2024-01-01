Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

108,953 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

11931347

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,953KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG4KR637640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,953 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary audio input jack
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
(4) full-size doors
Front fog lamps
Dual pwr sliding doors
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Powertrain

4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE

Additional Features

USB port
Lock up torque converter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
HARD DRIVE
ENGINE
Nappa leather seat trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
sequential shift mode
5.3L V8 EcoTec3 with active fuel management
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
6.5" touch screen
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free
direct injection and variable valve timing -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan