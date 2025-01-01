2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br /><br />| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17 Wheel Covers, 17 x 6.5 Steel Wheels, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd Row StowN Go Bucket Seats, 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, 2nd-Row Power Windows, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, 3rd-Row Stow N Go Seats, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5 Touchscreen, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Block heater, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Brake assist, Bright Belt Mouldings, Bright Stow N Place Roof Rack System, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Seats, Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Drivers Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Easy-Clean Floor Mats, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HDMI Port, Heated door mirrors, Highline Door Trim Panel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Premium Interior Accents, Quick Order Package 29P SXT Premium Plus, Radio: 130, Radio: 430, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Charging Port, Remote USB Port, Single-DVD Entertainment System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Super Console, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Torino Leatherette w/Suede Inserts, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Variably intermittent wipers, Video Remote Control, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Tech Silver Aluminum, Wireless Headphones.<br /><br />Odometer is 47937 kilometers below market average! Octane Red Pearlcoat 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX FWD Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic<br /><br /><br />For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

73,009 KM

Details Description Features

$25,977

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12612616

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 12612616
  2. 12612616
  3. 12612616
  4. 12612616
  5. 12612616
  6. 12612616
  7. 12612616
  8. 12612616
  9. 12612616
  10. 12612616
  11. 12612616
Contact Seller

$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,009KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG9KR635550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 25W3L20B
  • Mileage 73,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17 Wheel Covers, 17 x 6.5 Steel Wheels, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, 2nd-Row Power Windows, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, 3rd-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5 Touchscreen, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Block heater, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Brake assist, Bright Belt Mouldings, Bright Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Seats, Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Easy-Clean Floor Mats, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HDMI Port, Heated door mirrors, Highline Door Trim Panel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Premium Interior Accents, Quick Order Package 29P SXT Premium Plus, Radio: 130, Radio: 430, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Charging Port, Remote USB Port, Single-DVD Entertainment System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Super Console, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Torino Leatherette w/Suede Inserts, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Variably intermittent wipers, Video Remote Control, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Tech Silver Aluminum, Wireless Headphones.

Odometer is 47937 kilometers below market average! Octane Red Pearlcoat 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX FWD Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: 430

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
OCTANE RED PEARL
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning...
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen HDMI Port 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charg...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 143,163 KM $21,807 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX 73,009 KM $25,977 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Nissan Kicks SV 43,834 KM $22,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,977

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan