$25,977+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$25,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,009KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG9KR635550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25W3L20B
- Mileage 73,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17 Wheel Covers, 17 x 6.5 Steel Wheels, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, 2nd-Row Power Windows, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, 3rd-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5 Touchscreen, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Block heater, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Brake assist, Bright Belt Mouldings, Bright Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Seats, Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Easy-Clean Floor Mats, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HDMI Port, Heated door mirrors, Highline Door Trim Panel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Premium Interior Accents, Quick Order Package 29P SXT Premium Plus, Radio: 130, Radio: 430, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Charging Port, Remote USB Port, Single-DVD Entertainment System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Super Console, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Torino Leatherette w/Suede Inserts, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Variably intermittent wipers, Video Remote Control, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Tech Silver Aluminum, Wireless Headphones.
Odometer is 47937 kilometers below market average! Octane Red Pearlcoat 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX FWD Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: 430
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
OCTANE RED PEARL
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning...
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen HDMI Port 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charg...
Call Dealer
204-284-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan