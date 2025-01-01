$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT 2WD
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT 2WD
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
📍 The Car Guy Inc — Dealer #4660
🚨 NEW ARRIVAL — JUST IN! 🚨 - * Please contact for price*
🔥 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 🔥
🟥 Red Exterior | ⚫ Black Interior
✨ Fully Loaded • 7-Seater • Family Ready ✨
Key Details:
🚗 198,000 KM
🛠️ 3.6L V6 • Auto • FWD • Flex Fuel
🪑 7 Passenger • Simulated Leather Seats
🎥 Backup Camera
Navigation + Satellite Radio
🎬 DVD Player
❄️ Heated Front Seats
🚪 Dual Power Sliding Doors
🔑 2 Keys + Remote Start
📦 Power Liftgate
🧊 Rear A/C + Rear Defrost
🛡️ Blind Spot Monitor + Traction Control
💡 Fog Lights • ABS • Parking Sensors
🎮 Power Seats (Driver & Passenger)
🌟 Clean, Comfortable, and Ready for Your Next Trip!
Message now to book a test drive! 🚗💨
📍 2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 5G2
📞 Call/Text: (204) 255-1297
🕒 Dealership Hours:
• Mon–Fri: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
• Sat: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
• Sun: Closed
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Car Guy Inc
The Car Guy Inc
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-255-1297