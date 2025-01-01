Menu
📍 The Car Guy Inc — Dealer #4660

🚨 NEW ARRIVAL — JUST IN! 🚨  -  * Please contact for price*
🔥 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 🔥
🟥 Red Exterior | ⚫ Black Interior

✨ Fully Loaded • 7-Seater • Family Ready ✨

Key Details:

🚗 198,000 KM
🛠️ 3.6L V6 • Auto • FWD • Flex Fuel
🪑 7 Passenger • Simulated Leather Seats
🎥 Backup Camera
🛜 Navigation + Satellite Radio
🎬 DVD Player
❄️ Heated Front Seats
🚪 Dual Power Sliding Doors
🔑 2 Keys + Remote Start
📦 Power Liftgate
🧊 Rear A/C + Rear Defrost
🛡️ Blind Spot Monitor + Traction Control
💡 Fog Lights • ABS • Parking Sensors
🎮 Power Seats (Driver & Passenger)

🌟 Clean, Comfortable, and Ready for Your Next Trip!

 

Message now to book a test drive! 🚗💨

📍 2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 5G2
📞 Call/Text: (204) 255-1297

🕒 Dealership Hours:
• Mon–Fri: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
• Sat: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
• Sun: Closed

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

198,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT 2WD

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT 2WD

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG7KR780324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

📍 The Car Guy Inc — Dealer #4660

🚨 NEW ARRIVAL — JUST IN! 🚨  -  * Please contact for price*
🔥 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 🔥
🟥 Red Exterior | ⚫ Black Interior

✨ Fully Loaded • 7-Seater • Family Ready ✨

Key Details:


🚗 198,000 KM
🛠️ 3.6L V6 • Auto • FWD • Flex Fuel
🪑 7 Passenger • Simulated Leather Seats
🎥 Backup Camera
🛜 Navigation + Satellite Radio
🎬 DVD Player
❄️ Heated Front Seats
🚪 Dual Power Sliding Doors
🔑 2 Keys + Remote Start
📦 Power Liftgate
🧊 Rear A/C + Rear Defrost
🛡️ Blind Spot Monitor + Traction Control
💡 Fog Lights • ABS • Parking Sensors
🎮 Power Seats (Driver & Passenger)

🌟 Clean, Comfortable, and Ready for Your Next Trip!

 

Message now to book a test drive! 🚗💨

📍 2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 5G2
📞 Call/Text: (204) 255-1297

🕒 Dealership Hours:
• Mon–Fri: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
• Sat: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
• Sun: Closed

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan