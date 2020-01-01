Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT *DVD*NAVIGATION*POWER DOORS &LIFTGATE*

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT *DVD*NAVIGATION*POWER DOORS &LIFTGATE*

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-770-7327

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,246KM
  • Used
  • Stock #: 5678
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG7KR653847
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
What a find! This van is in excellent condition and ready for you to take it for a test drive! Equipped with cruise control, power windows, power locks, XM radio, A/C, 3 rows of seating, loads of storage room, entertainment system, power rear doors, and more! With power sliding doors and a power liftgate, it is a snap to load. Latch ready child seat anchor system and rear window shades with a second row DVD entertainment system keep the kids busy and safe. Back-up Camera, Heated front seats, heated steering and hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming are a few convenience items available.

West Perimeter Auto Centre is a used car dealer in Winnipeg, which is an A+ Rated Member of the Better Business Bureau.
We need low mileage used cars & used trucks.
WE WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE!!

This vehicle comes with our complete 150 point inspection, Manitoba Safety, and Free CarFax report. Advertised price is ALL INCLUSIVE- NO HIDDEN EXTRAS, plus applicable taxes. We ALWAYS welcome trade in's. CALL TODAY for your no obligation test drive. Bank Financing available. Apply on line today for free credit application.
West Perimeter Auto Centre 3811 Portage Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba --204-837-8372 or TOLL FREE 1-888-579-3591 or see us at www.westperimeter.com

Dealer Permit #9699
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING

West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

