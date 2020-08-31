Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

53,196 KM

Details Description Features

$25,489

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,489

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT *Power Doors/Heated Steering/Heated Seats*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT *Power Doors/Heated Steering/Heated Seats*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 5751453
  2. 5751453
  3. 5751453
  4. 5751453
  5. 5751453
  6. 5751453
  7. 5751453
  8. 5751453
  9. 5751453
  10. 5751453
  11. 5751453
  12. 5751453
  13. 5751453
  14. 5751453
  15. 5751453
  16. 5751453
  17. 5751453
  18. 5751453
  19. 5751453
  20. 5751453
  21. 5751453
  22. 5751453
  23. 5751453
  24. 5751453
  25. 5751453
  26. 5751453
  27. 5751453
  28. 5751453
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$25,489

+ taxes & licensing

53,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5751453
  • Stock #: F3AZAV
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG2KR648569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AZAV
  • Mileage 53,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned and Fully Loaded! Do Not Miss This Van! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today !
Stow & Go Seating
Factory Remote Start
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2010 Cadillac SRX 3....
 99,876 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Verano Le...
 63,500 KM
$11,983 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 92,572 KM
$10,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory