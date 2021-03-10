Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

13,000 KM

Details

$27,290

+ tax & licensing
Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

SXT PLUS - Stow n GO/DVD/NAV/Camera/Bluetooth

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

13,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6816752
  • Stock #: 4845
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXKR585340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Was $45,465 New, Only 13,000 km, Balance of Dodge Warranty, DVD, Navigation, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Quad Seats, Stow n go, Rear Camera, Customer Preferred Package 29G, SXT Plus Group, Rear Park Assist Package, Power window Group, 6.5 Inch Touchscreen, USB, 40GB Hard Drive with 28 GB Available, Satellite Radio, Rear A/C/Heat, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Alloys, Steering wheel controls, Keyless Enter and Go, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If You Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Bucket Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Satellite Radio
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Stow 'N Go

