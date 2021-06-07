Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

22,000 KM

Details Description

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - DVD, Nav, Pwr Slides, Htd Wheel & Lthr !!

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - DVD, Nav, Pwr Slides, Htd Wheel & Lthr !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7229543
  • Stock #: SCV5899
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEGXKR653793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV5899
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TOP OF THE LINE GT EDITION! *** OVERHEAD DVD PLAYER + NAVIGATION + POWER SLIDING DOORS!! *** REMOTE START + HEATED STEERING WHEEL + HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!


This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT comes with two sets of Keys & Fobs, and balance of Factory 5YR DODGE WARRANTY. Very low milieage (just 22,000 KM's) and outstanding condition! Now only $32,800 with financing and extended warranty available!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
