2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

*** $50,790 MSRP GT EDITION! *** DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM + NAVIGATION PACKAGE!! *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL + HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
