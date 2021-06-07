Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

21,000 KM

$32,600

+ tax & licensing
$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - Nav, DVD, Htd Wheel & Lthr, Pwr Sliders

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - Nav, DVD, Htd Wheel & Lthr, Pwr Sliders

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

21,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7240871
  • Stock #: SCV5898
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG6KR742230

  • Exterior Colour BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARL COAT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV5898
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

*** $50,790 MSRP GT EDITION! *** DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM + NAVIGATION PACKAGE!! *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL + HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

