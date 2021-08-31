Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35,792 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus | One Hail of A Deal |

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus | One Hail of A Deal |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,792KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7633810
  • Stock #: F45M8G
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG6KR687537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,792 KM

Vehicle Description

One Hail of a Deal! The price are not an error!

THESE VEHICLES WILL SELL OUT IN DAYS!

Do not miss your opportunity to save thousands on this vehicle with cosmetic imperfections.

Balance of manufactory warranty remaining and fresh safety.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear air conditioning
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

