2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Octane Red Pearlcoat
-115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
-2nd Row Overhead DVD Console
-2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 6.5" Touchscreen
-Alloy wheels
-Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
-Automatic temperature control
-Bluetooth® Streaming Audio
-Driver Convenience Group
-Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror
-Electronics Convenience Group
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Front Heated Seats
-Front Map/Courtesy Lamps
-Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
-HDMI Port
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
-Left Power Sliding Door
-Low tire pressure warning
-Navigation System
-ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
-Power Convenience Group
-Power driver seat
-Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats
-Power Liftgate
-Quick Order Package 29K Crew
-Quick Order Package 29L Crew Plus
-Remote USB Charging Port
-Remote USB Port
-Right Power Sliding Door
-Single Rear Overhead Console System
-Single-DVD Entertainment System
-Video Remote Control
-Wireless Headphones.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
