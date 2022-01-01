Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

43,338 KM

Details Description Features

$34,982

+ tax & licensing
$34,982

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus Accident Free! 2 Sets of Tires!

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus Accident Free! 2 Sets of Tires!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$34,982

+ taxes & licensing

43,338KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8083891
  • Stock #: F4BG6C
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6KR612761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,338 KM

Vehicle Description

DVD! Heated Seats! Summer rims and tires included!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
75 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Analog Appearance
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black bodyside mouldings
17" wheel covers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum
Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
3RD ROW SEATING
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio: 130
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

