2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

26,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SXT Premium Plus

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8258058
  • Stock #: 21585A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7KR761969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl]
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21585A
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

