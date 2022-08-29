2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$34,988 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 1 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9205675

9205675 Stock #: 5879A

5879A VIN: 2C4RDGCG8KR763969

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 52,124 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Luggage Rack Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.