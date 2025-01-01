Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2019 Dodge Journey

136,272 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Dodge Journey

SXT AWD | Local Trade

12121410

2019 Dodge Journey

SXT AWD | Local Trade

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,272KM
VIN 3C4PDDCGXKT759411

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,272 KM

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Convenience

Clock

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Black Side Roof Rails
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

