Dealer permit #5686

2019 Dodge Journey

79,900 KM

Details

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2019 Dodge Journey

Crossroad | 5.99% O.A.C | Local | No Accidents |

12720066

2019 Dodge Journey

Crossroad | 5.99% O.A.C | Local | No Accidents |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,900KM
VIN 3C4PDCGG0KT757770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,900 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Wheels: 19" x 7" Black Noise Aluminum
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

