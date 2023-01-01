2019 Dodge Journey

$33,471 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 3 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9623137

9623137 Stock #: F4X96D

F4X96D VIN: 3C4PDDGG2KT775032

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 25,341 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Performance Suspension Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 79 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full-Time All-Wheel 699.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Tires: 225/55R19 BSW AS Touring Wheels: 19" x 7" Black Noise Aluminum Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera Reverse Sensing System HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Park-Sense rear park assist system 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Illuminated Front Cupholder Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 368w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.