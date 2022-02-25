2019 Dodge Ram

$59,992 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 3 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8281548

8281548 Stock #: F4E7HN

F4E7HN VIN: 1C6SRFHT4KN795096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4E7HN

Mileage 72,396 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows POWER RUNNING BOARDS CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Hemi Badge Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Spray-in Bed Liner LED brakelights Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips USB Mobile Projection Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS GPS Navigation HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column SIRIUSXM Traffic Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Mobile hotspot internet access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather Door Trim Insert GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Illuminated Front Cupholder Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription Disassociated Touchscreen Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats 12" Touchscreen Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Lo... Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Rear Collision Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Stainless steel exhaust Electronic Transfer Case 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 180-amp alternator 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) 1800# Maximum Payload Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 506w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Active Noise Control System Seating Leather Interior Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Powered Running Boards Gasoline Fuel System Variable Speed Multi-Zone 8 Cyl Engine

