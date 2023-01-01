2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Menu
Account
Sign In
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time. Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more. Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us: - Lien Search - Vehicle History Report - Accident/Damage Report - Stolen Vehicle Report - Available Extended Warranties - Relaxed Low Pressure Sales Experience - Free Trade-In Appraisals - Finance Pre-Approval Service - Free Credit Report Review and Counseling - On-Site Service Department - Available Vehicle Protection Products - Available Loan Protection Products - Chartered Bank Financing - Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program - Member of the Better Business Bureau - Member of the Used Car Dealers Association - Pet Friendly Facility Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway

81,123 KM

Details Description Features

$46,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 DRW 176 16Ft Unicell Cube Van | Acident Free

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 DRW 176 16Ft Unicell Cube Van | Acident Free

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 10717301
  2. 10717301
Contact Seller
Sale

$46,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,123KM
Used
VIN 1FDXE4FS3KDC23480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
155 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 6.8L EFI Triton V10
208.2 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 6,577 kgs (14,500 lbs) Payload Package
4.56 Axle Ratio -inc: a vehicle emission control information label w/no frontal area restriction w/996&!15F-inc: a vehicle emission control information label with a 72 sq ft frontal area restriction

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black front bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Auxiliary Fuel Port -inc: Located on the fuel tank, Offers entry point access to fuel tank for specialized diesel or gas powered equipment
Wheels: 16" x 6" White Painted Steel -inc: 4 hand hole

Interior

glove box
Front Cupholder
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front vinyl headliner
Manual tilt steering column
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Manual 1st Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Regular Dome Lighting
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Engine Cover Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Safety

Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 302a | XTR Pack | Navigation | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 302a | XTR Pack | Navigation | Local Vehicle 72,889 KM $38,305 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium Touring Package | Lane Keep | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Edge Titanium Touring Package | Lane Keep | Accident Free 30,523 KM $37,859 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XL 3.5 Liter Ecoboost | 302A | XTR | Moon Roof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Ford F-150 XL 3.5 Liter Ecoboost | 302A | XTR | Moon Roof 106,620 KM $27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,986

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway