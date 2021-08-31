2019 Ford EcoSport

$23,991 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 2 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7799160

7799160 Stock #: F48T4E

F48T4E VIN: MAJ6S3GL9KC265268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Ebony Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F48T4E

Mileage 34,239 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Wheels: 16" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Apple CarPlay Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo -inc: 6 speakers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist AppLink SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Body Side Impact Airbag 6.5" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.