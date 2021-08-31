Menu
2019 Ford EcoSport

34,239 KM

Details Description Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

34,239KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7799160
  • Stock #: F48T4E
  • VIN: MAJ6S3GL9KC265268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels: 16" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo -inc: 6 speakers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
6.5" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

