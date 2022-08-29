$28,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport
SE
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
$28,888
- Listing ID: 9201433
- Stock #: 0435-ECO
- VIN: MAJ6S3GL3KC300435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,363 KM
Vehicle Description
4X4, BACK-UP CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 5 PASSENGER, AIRBAG, MOON ROOF. REMOTE START. ABS. AM/FM. ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS.ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST.BACK-UP CAMERA. MP3 INPUT JACK. SEAT TYPE - BUCKET. ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL. CARGO COVER. POWER DRIVER SEAT. CLOTH INTERIOR. POWER LOCKS. TILT WHEEL. CRUISE CONTROL. POWER MIRRORS. TRACTION CONTROL. AIR CONDITIONING. ELECTRIC WINDOWS. FOG LIGHTS. POWER STEERING. KEYLESS GO. REAR DEFROST
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
