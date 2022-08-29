Menu
2019 Ford EcoSport

30,363 KM

Details Description

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

30,363KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9201433
  Stock #: 0435-ECO
  VIN: MAJ6S3GL3KC300435

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0435-ECO
  Mileage 30,363 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4, BACK-UP CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 5 PASSENGER, AIRBAG, MOON ROOF. REMOTE START. ABS. AM/FM. ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS.ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST.BACK-UP CAMERA. MP3 INPUT JACK. SEAT TYPE - BUCKET. ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL. CARGO COVER. POWER DRIVER SEAT. CLOTH INTERIOR. POWER LOCKS. TILT WHEEL. CRUISE CONTROL. POWER MIRRORS. TRACTION CONTROL. AIR CONDITIONING. ELECTRIC WINDOWS. FOG LIGHTS. POWER STEERING. KEYLESS GO. REAR DEFROST



___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
30363 KMS


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

