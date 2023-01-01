2019 Ford Edge

$34,987 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 9 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10368660

10368660 Stock #: F56FX6

F56FX6 VIN: 2FMPK4J97KBB98621

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 28,923 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: TBA Axle Ratio: TBA 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Black Bodyside Cladding Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Compass Cargo Net Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Streaming Audio Additional Features Clock and Steering Wheel Controls MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs

