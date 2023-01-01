2019 Ford Edge

$17,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 5 , 8 9 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10466682

10466682 Stock #: 3534

3534 VIN: 2FMPK4J96KBB15454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 235,892 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.